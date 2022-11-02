Two victims of a shooting in east Denver on Tuesday afternoon have been released from the hospital, according to a Wednesday news release from Denver police. Three other victims remain hospitalized, but are expected to survive.

Police found the black SUV they say was used as a getaway car after the shooting near East Colfax that claimed six victims. One person was killed, authorities said. The SUV, a black Ford Explorer, was found Tuesday night abandoned in the 3900 block of North Colorado Boulevard.

Police have not made any arrests, nor have they released information about a potential motive. Police don't identify victims, but the Denver Medical Examiner is expected to release an identification and official cause of death in coming days.

Investigators said three people got out of a car and shot multiple rounds into a group standing on the sidewalk of the 1400 block of Verbena Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police headed that way after a ShotSpotter report of multiple gunshots. The 911 calls reporting multiple shooting victims started immediately afterwards, according to police.

The suspects fled by car before abandoning the first vehicle near 12th and Yosemite streets, apparently later using the black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Police via CrimeStoppers at (720) 913-7867.