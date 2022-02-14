The federal law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service is seeking two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a postal carrier Wednesday in Denver.
The robbery occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Street. Authorities described the suspects as two Black men in their late 20s to early 30s. One wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask and brandished a gun. The other is described as having lighter skin and wore a multicolored jacket and basketball shorts.
The mail carrier was not injured in the incident. The men left on foot with property belonging to the postal service, but no mail or packages were taken.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information that leads to arrest and conviction of the people responsible.
Armed robbery of a postal employee can carry a penalty of up to 25 years in federal prison.
Anyone with information can call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's 24-hour hotline at 1-877-876-2455 or contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.