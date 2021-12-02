The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to give $15 ride credits to residents across the state in an effort to prevent impaired driving over the holidays.

In total, $10,000 in ride credits will be distributed to Coloradans from Wednesday through Jan. 3. Colorado was one of only five states chosen for the campaign by the Governor’s Highway Safety Administration.

“Holidays are meant for celebrating. We want Coloradans to enjoy these special moments without worrying about how they’re going to get home safely,” said Darrell Lingk, director of Colorado’s Highway Safety Office. “Be the ultimate party host and tell your friends about the Uber discount.”

This campaign comes after 11 people were killed on Colorado roads over the Thanksgiving holiday period — the holiday’s most traffic fatalities since 2008, according to state data. Most of those fatal crashes involved drugs or alcohol.

In Colorado, 2021 is on course to become the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 2004, according to the Department of Transportation.

Colorado has had 617 traffic fatalities this year — up 6% from this time last year and fatalities involving an impaired driver are up 15%. There have been 220 impaired-driving fatalities in Colorado so far, accounting for 36% of all traffic deaths this year.

“There are already too many families that will have empty chairs at the dinner table this holiday season because of the pandemic,” said Jonathan Adkins with the Governor’s Highway Safety Administration. “It’s tragic and frustrating to see even more lives lost on our roads from completely preventable drunk and drug-impaired driving crashes.”

Coloradans can redeem the $15 ride credit using the code “HOLIDAYSAFE” in the promotions section of the Uber app. The ride credits are available statewide, limited to one use per person and valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Though anyone can use the discount, the state is specifically marketing the campaign to people who are hosting holiday parties, calling it the “Ultimate Party Host” campaign.

The state is also launching a heightened DUI enforcement campaign over the winter holidays from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2.