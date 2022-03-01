Coloradans watching lines of Ukrainians escape the war with Russia are wondering whether their paths will lead them to the Rocky Mountains. But the Office of New Americans cautioned that this won’t be happening any time soon.
The refugee resettlement process can take years because the immigration system and ensuing resettlement process is so complex.
“It’s too early in the conflict to have an (understanding) of how this will shake out,” said Meg Sagaria-Barritt, integration partnerships coordinator at the Colorado Refugee Services Program. “No one knows how long this war will last.”
The first solution for residents fleeing a country in conflict is to return home, Colorado Department of Human Services spokesperson Mark Techmeyer told The Denver Gazette.
If that isn’t an option, refugees must explore whether neighboring countries, in this case Poland or Hungary, can offer sanctuary. And the third option offers refugee resettlement in a country farther away, such as the United States, and possibly, Colorado. Less than 1% of refugees globally end up accessing third country resettlement, according to the Office of New Americans.
1 of 9
Timothy Hurst
Protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Nadiya Mitelman-Frey, right, who came to Denver from Fort Collins with husband Nick Frey, daughter Aleessa, 4, and holding newborn Odessa, gather with other protestors at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Retired U.S. Army Colonel Hlib Hayuk, left, and T.K. Kaltenbacher hold Ukrainian flags high as they cross Colfax Avenue after protesting with other gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. While talking about his disappointment with President Joe Biden’s reaction to Russia invading Ukraine, Hayuk said “Sanctions just make us feel good. The world just witnessed the beginning of World War Four. The world just witnessed the beginning of an iron curtain.” (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A protestor hoists the Ukrainian flag high as he and others gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Nick Frey hols his signs out to passing traffic wile he and other protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Sofia Zhalyavichyus, 4, runs around the Colorado State Capitol with a Ukrainian flag draped around her while other protestors show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A protestor’s shadow is cast on the front steps of the Colorado State Capitol as he hoists the Ukrainian flag to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
PHOTOS: Pro-Ukraine protestors gather at Colorado State Capitol
1 of 9
Timothy Hurst
Protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Nadiya Mitelman-Frey, right, who came to Denver from Fort Collins with husband Nick Frey, daughter Aleessa, 4, and holding newborn Odessa, gather with other protestors at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Retired U.S. Army Colonel Hlib Hayuk, left, and T.K. Kaltenbacher hold Ukrainian flags high as they cross Colfax Avenue after protesting with other gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. While talking about his disappointment with President Joe Biden’s reaction to Russia invading Ukraine, Hayuk said “Sanctions just make us feel good. The world just witnessed the beginning of World War Four. The world just witnessed the beginning of an iron curtain.” (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
A protestor hoists the Ukrainian flag high as he and others gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Nick Frey hols his signs out to passing traffic wile he and other protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Sofia Zhalyavichyus, 4, runs around the Colorado State Capitol with a Ukrainian flag draped around her while other protestors show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
A protestor’s shadow is cast on the front steps of the Colorado State Capitol as he hoists the Ukrainian flag to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Afghan evacuees were able to gain quick access to the U.S. because America was in Afghanistan as an armed military force.
The issue may have gotten confusing because on Feb. 25, Gov. Jared Polis informed the federal government that Colorado was ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. In a letter to the Ukrainian consulate, he wrote: “Colorado stands at the ready to embrace Ukrainian refugees should this conflict continue.”
Sagaria-Barritt said Colorado is ready, but the governor’s letter was a statement about Colorado’s values. “I get 20 voicemails a day from Coloradans who want to help,” said Sagaria-Barritt.
“Coloradans are very generous and caring people,” said Techmeyer. “We have received a large outreach from Coloradans who want to know if they can open their doors to Ukrainian refugees.”
The number of Ukrainian refugees in Colorado is very small. Over the past decade, Colorado has resettled 270 Ukrainians. Many of them fled the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014.