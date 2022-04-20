A grass fire has prompted Boulder County officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders.
The blaze, known as the Table Mountain fire, has grown to 25 acres and is around the 5000 block of Nelson Road. Evacuation orders have been issued for 51st to 65th Streets and from Nelson Road to Neva Road.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has not given an estimate on how large the fire is but said no structures are threatened at this time.
Read more about the fire from 9News here.
This is a developing story and will be updated as news becomes available.