All evacuation orders issued as a result of the Table Mountain Fire in Boulder County have been rescinded, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
"Public safety officials have determined there is no life, safety, or property threat from the fire," sheriff office officials wrote in a Tweet. "You may return home to all routine activities."
April 20, 2022
Evacuation orders were issued around 4 p.m. after a grass fire, now known as the Table Mountain Fire, ignited near the 500 block of Nelson Road.
Officials said the blaze is approximately 25 acres in size.