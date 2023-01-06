Denver Police found missing person Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk deceased a week after his disappearance from his home on Dec. 29. His was the first case to utilize the new Missing Indigenous Person Alert.
Vigil, 27, part of the Lakota tribe, was last seen alive at 2 p.m. Dec. 29. He was found dead on Thursday in the 3400 block of West Conejos Place in Denver, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.
Vigil's death is under investigation, according to police, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released its first Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA), for Vigil, Tuesday after officially starting the live alert system on Dec. 30.
The new alert, through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, is part of new legislation to expand the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous relative cases.
Colorado joins the state of Washington is having an alert for missing Indigenous people for law enforcement to access.
The alert comes after stakeholder meetings and a comprehensive rulemaking process and requires the law enforcement agency receiving a report of a missing Indigenous person to notify the CBI within eight hours of a report of a missing adult, or two hours of a report of a missing child.