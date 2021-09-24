Coal Creek Canyon fire

A vegetation fire ignited in Coal Creek Canyon Friday afternoon, according to the Arvada Fire Protection District.

 Courtesy of Arvada Fire Protection District

The department said the blaze is just west of U.S. Highway 93 and Colorado State Highway 72 in Jefferson County. 

Authorities have not released how large the blaze is or its cause.

Arvada Fire Protection District said they have not sent any resources to the blaze as the Coal Creek Canyon Fire Department is the lead agency. 

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.