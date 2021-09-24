A vegetation fire ignited in Coal Creek Canyon Friday afternoon, according to the Arvada Fire Protection District.
The department said the blaze is just west of U.S. Highway 93 and Colorado State Highway 72 in Jefferson County.
We are aware of a fire near our district. Currently, this is in @CCCFD's jurisdiction and our services have not yet been requested. The fire is approximately a quarter of a mile west of Hwy 93 & Hwy 72. pic.twitter.com/4syDTwgc3v— Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) September 24, 2021
Authorities have not released how large the blaze is or its cause.
Arvada Fire Protection District said they have not sent any resources to the blaze as the Coal Creek Canyon Fire Department is the lead agency.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.