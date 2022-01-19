A vehicle crashed into a fire engine and patrol car in Arvada on Wednesday morning, sending a police officer to the hospital, according to the Arvada Police Department.
Icy roads caused the vehicle to lose control just after 11 a.m. on the Interstate 70 flyover near Wadsworth Boulevard. The patrol car and fire engine were blocking part of the road while responding to another crash, said Dave Snelling, a spokesman for the police department.
An officer was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution. No one else was injured in the crash.
Snelling said the driver of the vehicle that lost control is cooperating with investigators.
The road was closed while police investigated the crash but reopened shortly before noon.