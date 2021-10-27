Officials in Arapahoe County on Wednesday identified the name of a homicide victim who for 33 years was known to investigators as John Doe.
Sheridan police Det. Bryan Penry named the man as 36-year-old Akram Bada'an in a news conference. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation's cold case profile of Bada'an says Sheridan police found him unresponsive on Aug. 27, 1988, in the 2800 block of West Oxford Avenue, without identification.
"The most important thing in this case, aside from giving the victim justice, is giving the victim his name back," Penry said.
Officials did not take questions at Wednesday's news conference, but the CBI's profile says the person or people responsible for his death have not been found.
Penry said detectives used DNA and genetic genealogy to trace his family to Israel, and they also used government records to identify him.
CBI analyst Audrey Simkins said the agency has been involved with the investigation of Bada'an's death since 1989, and was asked to re-examine evidence in 2020.
She called the revelation that Bada'an was of Middle Eastern descent a "huge break," saying investigators believed for decades the victim was a Mexican national.
The investigation of Bada'an's death remains active. Officials asked anyone with information about him to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers through their website or by calling 720-913-7867.
"There's no way to know how small of a tip you might have might direct the course of the investigation over the coming weeks and months as we continue to seek justice," said Chris Wilcox, senior chief deputy district attorney in the 18th Judicial District.