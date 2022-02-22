The Adams County coroner's office has identified the five people who died Sunday in a Commerce City apartment of suspected fentanyl overdoses.

The victims are:

Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24

Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32

Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28

Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29

Jennifer Daniel Cunningham, 32

The causes of death are yet to be confirmed pending toxicology results, according to an email from the coroner's office. But 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason previously said evidence suggests the people who died thought they took cocaine, but was actually fentanyl.

Mason said the scene looked like a "mass homicide."

"This is the nightmare scenario. This is five people dying without realizing the drug they're putting into their bodies," he said previously.

The Commerce City Police Department confirmed narcotics recovered in the apartment where the people died had a "presumptive" positive test result for fentanyl. Investigators are trying to understand the quantity of fentanyl in the drugs found at the scene to determine if it was higher than expected for fentanyl-laced substances. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose for most people.

A spokesman for the DEA said the agency was prepared to support Commerce City in any way needed.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's far more potent - and thus lethal - than morphine. Though it has legitimate medical use as an anesthetic, fentanyl is becoming increasing prominent on the illicit drug market, thanks to shifts in the trade, its potency, and its low cost of production and transportation. It's now often mixed with other narcotics including cocaine, heroin, meth and OxyContin. That mixing is becoming an increasingly large problem, public health and law enforcement officials have said, helping to fuel a spiraling overdose crisis in Colorado and across the United States.

State officials said in December that Colorado was on pace to surpass its 2020 overdose record in 2021, with the number of overdoses involving fentanyl continuing to blossom.

Fentanyl's presence in other illicit substances, like cocaine, means fatal overdoses will continue to rise, Rob Valuck, who heads a statewide prescription drug abuse prevention group, said earlier this month.

"The intensity and the stakes are much higher," said Valuck, who leads the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention. "It’s not Russian roulette with one bullet out of eight. Now, it’s three or four bullets out of eight. More people are dying, and there are fewer opportunities to intervene."

Many people taking other substances often don't know they're also ingesting fentanyl, health and law enforcement officials said. It raises the need for things like Narcan - which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses - and test strips, which can be used to gauge fentanyl's presence in other substances.

"People don't always know what they're getting," Adam Barkin, an ER physician at Sky Ridge Medical Center, said last week. "These illegal drug distributors, manufacturers - they are essentially mixing fentnayl in with meth, in with heroin, in with other drugs, sometimes formed as pills, sometimes not, and people are using them not even knowing that they're using fentanyl."

"Then taking into account (fentanyl's) potency," he continued, "they're overdosing on fentanyl when they didn't even know they were ingesting it or using it in any way. It's one of the true tragedies."

Lisa Raville, the executive director of the Harm Reduction Action Center, has been distributing strips to test substances for fentanyl since 2018. But the drug is becoming so present in the broader illicit drug market that she doesn't know if she'll need to distribute those strips much longer, she said last week.

"Because there won't be a point," she said.

Denver Gazette reporter Lindsey Toomer contributed to this report.