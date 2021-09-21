The public may get a glimpse of video footage of an Indian Hills man accused of seizing a U.S. Capitol police officer's baton and helping drag another officer down the steps during the Jan. 6 attack, according to a document filed Monday.
Jeffrey Sabol, 51, faces federal charges in Washington, D.C. including trespassing, disorderly conduct and violence with a dangerous weapon, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and civil disorder.
A group of 16 news outlets has requested access to video exhibits submitted as evidence in a motion to reconsider the District of Columbia federal trial court's denial of bail for Sabol. Sabol's attorney Alex Cirocco wrote in a document filed Monday the parties do not object to the videos' disclosure, given that they may be played during an Oct. 7 detention hearing and neither side has sought an order to seal the exhibits.
Sabol's defense has submitted six video exhibits and prosecutors have submitted five, according to the filing.
Senior Judge Emmet Sullivan first denied Sabol bail on April 14, finding he continued to pose a danger to the public based on a willingness to act violently on his beliefs. But Cirocco filed a motion Aug. 23 requesting reconsideration, writing that no threat to disrupting the election or transfer of power remained since President Joe Biden has taken office.
Prosecutors have objected to a reconsideration of Sabol's bail.
A standing order issued by Chief Judge Beryl Howell in May, in light of limited in-person access to the court's proceedings, governs the release of video exhibits to media in the Capitol riot cases. She ordered the creation of a digital drop box that media outlets could request access to for prosecutors to upload exhibits for each hearing.
The attorneys in Sabol's case do not object to recording, copying, downloading or further broadcasting of the video exhibits, says Monday's filing.