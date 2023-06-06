The Colorado State Patrol released video from a traffic stop where a man ran from troopers and was struck by a car and killed last week.

Just before 2 a.m. on June 1, a trooper approached a maroon station wagon that was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of C-470 going toward I-70, according to a CSP news release.

As the trooper initiated the traffic stop, the driver got out, appearing impaired.

While the trooper tried to determine the driver's identity, the driver returned to the car through the passenger side door, then climbed into the driver's seat. The video from a trooper's dash-mounted camera shows the start of this sequence at about the 3:55 minute mark.

The trooper fired a stun gun at the driver to prevent him from fleeing, but the man removed the probes. He started the car and drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall and onto the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to westbound Highway 6 toward Golden, according to the release.

The suspect left the car and ran across the off-ramp, jumped over another concrete barrier and onto eastbound I-70. A passing vehicle hit and killed him there.

The driver of the car who hit the man remained on scene, according to the release.

A multi-jurisdictional crash investigation team is handling the ongoing investigation. Investigators released no identifications of those involved.

Below are body-worn video camera footage from the trooper first to contact the driver and the trooper providing back-up.