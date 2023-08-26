A game in Aurora was called early due to fights in the stands Friday night, and police said a juvenile was also arrested with a handgun.

Vista PEAK was leading Rangeview 31-0 with 2:20 left in the third quarter of their week one matchup, when multiple fights broke out between the stands and parking lots.

District administration called the game and received help from more than 20 Aurora Police Department officers to escort fans out of Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Aurora Police said Saturday morning that a juvenile was arrested for possession of a handgun, and that the arrest was connected to the fights that broke out. Police said they could not confirm if any shots were fired.

