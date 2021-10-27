The National Western Stock Show is 10 weeks away and the non-profit is searching for 200 volunteers that will help and be a part of the 116th show.
The organization is looking to expand the 16-day show's volunteer base from 600 to 800 people. Volunteers can serve in numerous roles throughout the festivities including in guest services, educational activities, the Coors Western Art gallery and livestock and horse show functions, officials said.
"The success and high-quality service provided to the Stock Show guests and exhibitors during the 16 days in January depends largely on the passionate and dedicated volunteers of Stock Show," said Paul Anderson, the shows president and CEO in a release. "Without tock Show in 2021, we now face what many live events face, a shortage of valuable help."
Those interested in volunteering at the show are encouraged to attend a virtual volunteer round-up session on Thursday between 7 and 8 p.m. Anyone interested can join the Zoom meeting by clicking here.
People interested in applying can do so through Dec. 1 and applications can be found here.