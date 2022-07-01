The skies above Denver and across the state are set to boom and sparkle with twinkling colors this holiday weekend, as firework displays are scheduled across the state in honor of Independence Day.
Firework shows will begin on Friday and continue through Monday. Here's a list of the shows happening this holiday weekend.
Friday:
- The Colorado Rockies will shoot off fireworks following their game with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In Glendale, a firework display will begin at Infinity Park at 950 S. Birch. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Saturday:
- The Colorado Rockies will shoot off fireworks for a second consecutive night following their game with the Diamondbacks.
- In Lafayette, a firework show will begin at dusk at Waneka Lake. The display is a part of the city's Independence Day Fun & Fireworks celebration that is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m.
- In Fort Collins, there will be fireworks at City Park at the end of the night. The display coincides with the city's Independence Day Celebration.
- In Fort Lupton, fireworks will be shot off from the Coyote Creek Golf Course at sundown. This display also coincides with the city's Independence Day Celebration.
Sunday:
- Adams County will host its Stars & Stripes celebration at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton. Its firework display will begin at 9:30 p.m.
- At Denver's Civic Center Park, the city's Independence Eve celebration will occur with gates opening at 4 p.m. The fireworks display will kick off around 9:30 p.m.
- Elitch Gardens will also have a display that will begin when the park closes at 9 p.m.
Monday:
- Commerce City's 4th of July fireworks will go off at Dick's Sporting Goods Park following the Colorado Rapids game. Non-ticket holders can enter the stadium's lots beginning at 7 p.m.; however, the firework show is expected to begin around 9:30 p.m.
- Cripple Creek will have a display at the Old Homestead House at 353 Myers Ave. beginning at dusk.
- The Highlands Ranch Community Association will shoot off fireworks at Highland Heritage Regional Park around 9:30 p.m. This show will depend on weather and fire restrictions.
- Longmont will have a firework display at the Fox Hill Country Club that will begin at 9:15 p.m.
- Lone Tree will have a fireworks show at Prairie Sky Park beginning at 9:30 p.m.
- Loveland's display will begin at 9:17 p.m. and will conclude the city's celebration that begins at North Lake Park at 10 a.m.
- Thornton will have a display at 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard beginning at 9:30 p.m.
- Westminster will also shoot off fireworks at City Park at 9:15 p.m.
While many celebrations will end with booms and sparkles in the skies, some municipalities such as Castle Rock, Golden and Lakewood have canceled their displays citing fire danger.
Others such as Castle Pines and Parker will use alternative methods and host light shows that will begin at dusk and 9:30 p.m., respectively.
If fireworks or light shows aren't your cup of tea, the Colorado Air National Guard will have flyovers in honor of Independence Day. F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora and fly over multiple areas including:
- Telluride at 11 a.m.
- Silverton at 11:10 a.m.
- Redstone at 11:20 a.m.
- Granby at 11:30 a.m.
These times are estimates and the flyovers could be canceled if weather is bad.