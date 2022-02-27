Poland Ukraine Invasion

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic — in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have "devastating humanitarian consequences" on civilians.

 Visar Kryeziu - stringer, AP

Organizations around the world are collecting donations to support Ukraine while Russia continues its invasion.

Here are a few organizations taking donations to help Ukrainian refugees, military personnel, health care professionals and more.

  • UNICEF is on the ground in Ukraine ramping up assistance for children.
  • Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a nonprofit dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine, including supporting their fundamental human rights and medical rehabilitation for Ukrainian soldiers.
  • The International Rescue Committee helps people affected by humanitarian crises and is collecting donations to help displaced Ukrainian families.
  • The National Bank of Ukraine is accepting donations to help fund Ukraine’s armed forces.
  • The International Committee of the Red Cross is accepting donations specifically to support Ukraine.
  • Project HOPE is shipping medicine and medical supplies to impacted areas in Ukraine.
  • Razom for Ukraine is a nonprofit dedicated to bettering Ukraine and compiled a list of resources to help the country.
  • JEWISHcolorado is joining the Jewish Federations of North America in a $16 million emergency campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Jewish populations living in Ukraine.