Organizations around the world are collecting donations to support Ukraine while Russia continues its invasion.
Here are a few organizations taking donations to help Ukrainian refugees, military personnel, health care professionals and more.
- UNICEF is on the ground in Ukraine ramping up assistance for children.
- Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a nonprofit dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine, including supporting their fundamental human rights and medical rehabilitation for Ukrainian soldiers.
- The International Rescue Committee helps people affected by humanitarian crises and is collecting donations to help displaced Ukrainian families.
- The National Bank of Ukraine is accepting donations to help fund Ukraine’s armed forces.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross is accepting donations specifically to support Ukraine.
- Project HOPE is shipping medicine and medical supplies to impacted areas in Ukraine.
- Razom for Ukraine is a nonprofit dedicated to bettering Ukraine and compiled a list of resources to help the country.
- JEWISHcolorado is joining the Jewish Federations of North America in a $16 million emergency campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Jewish populations living in Ukraine.