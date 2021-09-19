One day after Denver tied a 126-year-old record high, conditions will slightly cool and remain dry on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
🌡 Record High Tied at Denver 🌡Denver International Airport recorded a temperature of 93F this afternoon. This ties the previous record high for Denver, last set in 1895. #cowx— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 18, 2021
Despite temperatures being slightly cooler, Sunday's high topped at 88 degrees, which is 11 degrees above average for the date, said Kari Bowen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Because of dry conditions, red flag warnings are in effect for much of the southern part of the state from Colorado Springs to the New Mexico border.
Elevated fire danger over the high mountain valleys with gusty southwest winds. Colder later tonight with rain and snow showers in the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Kbt4mUUdP8— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 19, 2021
However, fall-like conditions are expected to make an appearance beginning Monday as a cold front moves into the Centennial state and across the metro area overnight.
Overnight lows are expected to drop to 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 60s on Monday. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms along the Interstate 25 corridor and Palmer Divide are likely, Bowen said.
Extended forecast for this week has temperatures closer to seasonal averages with a slight chance of storms for the region on Monday. Elevated fire danger toward the end of the week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/PudGfmOsba— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 19, 2021
Seasonal averages are expected to remain throughout Tuesday before another warm-up on Wednesday, which is the first day of fall.