One day after Denver tied a 126-year-old record high, conditions will slightly cool and remain dry on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Despite temperatures being slightly cooler, Sunday's high topped at 88 degrees, which is 11 degrees above average for the date, said Kari Bowen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Because of dry conditions, red flag warnings are in effect for much of the southern part of the state from Colorado Springs to the New Mexico border. 

However, fall-like conditions are expected to make an appearance beginning Monday as a cold front moves into the Centennial state and across the metro area overnight.

Overnight lows are expected to drop to 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. 

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 60s on Monday. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms along the Interstate 25 corridor and Palmer Divide are likely, Bowen said.

Seasonal averages are expected to remain throughout Tuesday before another warm-up on Wednesday, which is the first day of fall. 