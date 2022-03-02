From the South Metro Dire Rescue in south Denver, watch as a firefighter rescues Daisy from a frozen pond in Douglas County, Colorado. (Courtesy South Metro Fire Rescue)

Firefighters rescued a dog from an icy pond on Wednesday morning after she escaped from her backyard in Douglas County.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews were sent to Dad Clark Park in unincorporated Douglas County just before 11 a.m. after the dog's owner called 911 to report that the dog, Daisy, fell into an icy pond, according to PulsePoint, an application that shows 911 calls for service. 

Crews rescued the dog, which was uninjured but covered in mud.

Fire officials said the family did the right thing by standing on the shore and calling 911 rather than diving in themselves. 