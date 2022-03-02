Firefighters rescued a dog from an icy pond on Wednesday morning after she escaped from her backyard in Douglas County.
South Metro Fire Rescue crews were sent to Dad Clark Park in unincorporated Douglas County just before 11 a.m. after the dog's owner called 911 to report that the dog, Daisy, fell into an icy pond, according to PulsePoint, an application that shows 911 calls for service.
Crews rescued the dog, which was uninjured but covered in mud.
Daisy had a ruff morning after escaping from her backyard in Douglas County. She got stuck in an icy pond and her humans did the right thing by calling 911 and remaining on shore. Thankfully this muddy tail has a happy ending and Firefighter Bradberry gets a round of a-paws. pic.twitter.com/jLorXcpaXx— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 2, 2022
Fire officials said the family did the right thing by standing on the shore and calling 911 rather than diving in themselves.