Floor collapse, Arapahoe County

A portion of the first floor of a home in Arapahoe County collapsed into the basement Saturday due to a large party, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

 COURTESY OF South Metro Fire Rescue

A floor collapsed during a house party in late February in Arapahoe County, sending three people to the hospital, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Up to 150 teenagers were at the party on East Princeton Place on Feb. 26, when part of the first floor collapsed into the basement. One person was seriously injured, and two others had minor injuries. 

Firefighters stabilized the damaged home and shut off a natural gas leak that occurred after the collapse. 

The Red Cross helped displaced residents find housing.

Update, March 7, 2022:

Two videos from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office show the police response and aftermath. Watch below.

(Warning: explicit language.)

Floor Collapse Juvenile Party in Arapahoe County, CO 2/26/2022

Floor collapse at juvenile party in Arapahoe County, CO 2/26/2022