A floor collapsed during a house party in late February in Arapahoe County, sending three people to the hospital, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
Up to 150 teenagers were at the party on East Princeton Place on Feb. 26, when part of the first floor collapsed into the basement. One person was seriously injured, and two others had minor injuries.
Firefighters stabilized the damaged home and shut off a natural gas leak that occurred after the collapse.
The Red Cross helped displaced residents find housing.
Update, March 7, 2022:
Two videos from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office show the police response and aftermath. Watch below.
(Warning: explicit language.)