An explosion leveled one home in Westminster and damaged at least two others in the 7700 block of Knox Court, according to the Westminster Fire Department (WPD) and a 9NEWS report.
Lieutenant Brian Clark with WFD said the call came in at about 2:38 a.m. for a possible home explosion.
There was a reported gas leak in the area and Xcel crews were called in to cut gas service to the area, Clark said. Xcel told 9NEWS that gas was shut off and about 49 homes are impacted.
According to Clark, there were no reports of injuries from the explosion. It is also unknown if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the explosion, Clark said.
