A Jefferson County man received a life sentence for strangling his ex-girlfriend to death two weeks after pleading guilty to an attempted violation of a domestic violence protection order last year.

A jury convicted Wayne Lotz, 59, last week of seven counts for the murder of Michele Scott, 55.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies found Scott's body on Feb. 15 last year in a wooded area with a leather strap around her neck, her hands and feet tied. A neighbor had requested a welfare check on Feb. 13, when Scott hadn't been seen for a few days and she did not show up for a Super Bowl party with another neighbor as planned, according to authorities.

Authorities from the sheriff's department found Scott's home locked and dark on Feb. 14, her four dogs left alone and uncared for, but her cell phone was at her home. Deputies also found blood on cars in the driveway and garage.

Lotz was arrested Feb. 14 after authorities stopped him while he drove Scott's Toyota Highlander. He claimed she was out of town, and he had permission to use her car and credit card to look after her dogs and horses.

The jury convicted him Friday of first-degree murder, tampering with a body, motor vehicle theft, tampering with evidence, criminal possession of a financial device and two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers. Jurors acquitted Lotz of a menacing charge.

On Monday morning, Lotz received a life sentence plus 16.5 years.

Authorities found Scott's body under a pile of rocks in a wooded ravine near the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road in Conifer. There was blood in her car, and cell phone records linked Lotz' phone to the area on Feb. 11.

“Domestic violence is a horrible thing, and many people are afraid to speak out,” said a friend of Scott’s after her conviction. “I thank you for taking this man off the streets and knowing he will never be able to harm another woman or family like this again."

Scott reported domestic violence and protection order violations by Lotz beginning in 2020, according to prosecutors.

"The heartbreaking loss of Michele serves as a solemn reminder of the dangers lurking within our community and the reality that domestic violence can happen to anyone. As a seasoned prosecutor, I am deeply saddened by yet another life lost to domestic violence," said chief deputy district attorney Tyra Forbes in a news release.