An East High School dean shot in March by a student who underwent daily pat downs at the school should not have had to be alone with the student, said Wayne Mason, another dean also shot that day, in his first public statements since the shooting.

Austin Lyle, a 17-year-old who started attending East High in January, according to records obtained by the Denver Gazette, underwent daily searches as a condition of enrolling. He had been expelled from Overland High School in Aurora, part of the Cherry Creek School District.

He allegedly shot Mason and dean Eric Sinclair on March 22 and fled. Lyle later killed himself in Park County, and police found his body that night.

According to Mason, failures by the school precipitated the shooting. Weeks earlier, another student reported they believed Lyle had a gun at school – after the implementation of his individual safety plan.

“They brought Austin down to search him, (and) Austin ran out of school," Mason said. "That is the biggest red flag there.”

He clarified he and Sinclair did not pat down Lyle the morning of the shooting and searching him had not been their responsibility up until then. He said Sinclair had taken Lyle into an office to wait for someone who was equipped to do Lyle’s search.

He said armed school safety officers, not deans, are best equipped for conducting pat downs when necessary, and said the district let Sinclair down because of circumstances that led to him being alone with Lyle.

“One thing that really bothers me is my friend, Eric Sinclair, should have never been put in that position.”

Telling his version of how the lead-up to the shooting unfolded, Mason made clear he was speaking for himself, and that he hopes Sinclair will also eventually talk publicly. The morning of March 22, the school held an assembly, creating some chaos. Mason was working at the front desk, and Lyle came to school and asked for an assistant principal, whom Mason said may have typically searched Lyle.

Mason didn’t get an answer when he called for the assistant principal over the radio and Sinclair then said he would take Lyle into an office, where he continued to call for the assistant principal and then a safety officer with no response.

The next thing Mason heard, he said, was Sinclair shouting for help over the radio.

“I knew what was going on. ... It had to be what I thought it was going to be,” Mason said.

He ran to the office and saw Sinclair and Lyle wrestling. Mason grabbed Lyle, who managed to fire off a few shots, hitting Sinclair and then Mason.

Lyle stood for a moment, with the gun still pointed at them, before he ran, Mason said.

The Parents-Safety Advocacy Group (P-SAG), which formed in response to the shooting, has held a weekly news conference since students returned to the classroom.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero presented a first draft of a safety plan for the district to the Board of Education last week, a task given to him by the board after the shooting. The plan proposed installing a “weapons detection” system at schools and a long-term approach for school resource officers. The board voted to cut ties with the Denver Police Department in the midst of 2020’s racial justice protests and began phasing out the use of police as school resource officers.

The district has partnered with Robinson Corporations Security Group to help create the long-term safety plan, a company led by Murphy Robinson, a former director of Denver’s Department of Public Safety.

But the P-SAG group has persistently said they want more transparency from the district. Little information about how many students have individual safety plans such as Lyle’s has been a particular point of criticism. Members have also criticized Marrero’s draft safety plan as “vague, filled with formulary definitions,” lacking “an examination of root causes related to the recent violent events, and underutilized quality evidence and best practice interventions for high-risk scenarios in our schools.”

“I am angry at the leadership of Denver Public Schools that we have been talking about safety, and we just got the first draft,” of a plan a few days ago, said Theresa Peña, a former president of the district’s Board of Education

A coalition of news outlets including the Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics has filed a lawsuit against Denver Public Schools, alleging the school district violated Colorado's open meetings laws when the board held an hours-long executive session in which they seemingly made the decision to using school resource officers for the rest of the school year.

Denver Public Schools deans, who have not been unionized for roughly six years, are in talks to organize with the Denver School Leaders Association. DPS has 128 deans serving across the district. Mason said he supports them unionizing because it would give them a collective voice to say patting down students should not be their responsibility.

While the union and DPS have said the deans’ organizing effort was not in response to the March 22 shooting, they had been part of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association until 2017.

Mason’s sister, Collinus Newsome, who spoke last week, criticized Marrero and the Board of Education for not reaching out to the family after the shooting. Mason said Marrero has spoken to him once since it happened – the day he was shot.

Mason and Newsome have not directed their anger at Lyle. Mason said he wants Lyle’s family to know he forgives him. He said his faith has helped him get through each day.

“The moment Austin pulled that trigger, I forgave him. The regret that I have right now is that he is not here for me to tell them that, and I wish he was.”