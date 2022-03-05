Warmer than normal temperatures have come and gone as a little snow fell across the metro on Saturday with more expected over the weekends.
There will be many dry hours on Saturday with the possibility of some scattered snow storms in the metro around noon. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-40's despite conditions being cloudy all day, according to the National Weather Service.
Updated winter weather highlights for northeast and north central Colorado. #COWX pic.twitter.com/N6YSAfSiN7— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 5, 2022
Despite a dry Saturday, conditions will change overnight as a snow system makes its way into the metro and could drop between 3 to 4 inches of snow by Monday morning.
The foothills are expected to receive more snow as forecasts call for 6 to 8 inches in Evergreen and between 4 and 6 inches in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday when they return into the 40s.