Temperatures across the Mile High City surpassed 70 degrees but still fell shy of breaking a 136-year-old record on Thursday.
Temperatures reached 72 degrees on Thursday and due to slight wind gusts prevented temperatures from topping the Dec. 2 record that was set in 1885.
Despite missing out on a record high, other areas such as Akron, Holyoke and Fort Collins broke records. Although Denver missed out on the fun, Thursday's temperature was still well over 30 degrees warmer than the average in December, according to the National Weather Service.
Warmer than normal conditions are expected to continue for the foreseeable future as daily high's will stay between the mid-50's and upper 60's through Sunday.
Forecasts currently call for partly cloudy conditions on Friday with a high of 64 degrees. Overnight, conditions will dip down into the lower 40's.