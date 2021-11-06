The temperature soared to 80 degrees Saturday afternoon, breaking the record for the Nov. 6 high in Denver.
The unseasonable blast of warmth -- 23 degrees above average- broke an 87-year-old record of 79 degrees and tied for the second warmest day in November on record, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Additionally, the relative humidity was recorded at 6%, which is the first time it's been under 7% in Denver in November since 2011.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper-40's, but will return to warmer than normal temperatures as the current forecast calls for a high of 75 degrees, which would tie the Nov. 7 record set in 1999, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will begin to decline Sunday night and will remain in the upper-50's and lower 60's through the middle of the week.