Scorching temperatures will return in Denver and along the Front Range on Saturday but relief is on the way.
Temperatures in Denver should eclipse 90 degrees by 11 a.m. and current projects predict the high will top off at 97 degrees. While we've reached the height of summer, Saturday's forecasted high is still seven degrees warmer than the daily average, according to the National Weather Service.
One last very hot day today, but some relief late this afternoon with scattered showers & storms. Most areas will see gusty winds and lighter rain, but still a low risk of flash flooding for recent burn areas. Elevated fire conditions northeast plains. Cooler week ahead! #COwx pic.twitter.com/rTF4UNe9tN— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 23, 2022
Temperatures will vary between 93 degrees and 98 degrees along the Front Range, while several places in the Eastern Plains could reach 104 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Denver will start to cool down in the mid-afternoon hours as shower and thunderstorms make their way through the metro.
There is currently a 50% chance of precipitation after 3 p.m., according to the weather service.
Overnight the chance of showers and thunderstorm slightly drops to 40%, while temperatures will drop into the mid 60's.
Temperatures on Sunday will return to the mid 80's with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.