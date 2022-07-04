After a cloudy and stormy Sunday, sunshine and hot temperatures will return for the Fourth of July.
Temperatures across the Front Range will rise into the 90's with high's in Denver expected to top off at 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The skies will remain clear into the afternoon, when there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Possible scattered showers are possible beginning after 1 p.m. through 1 a.m., according to the weather service.
Conditions will be mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures drop into the low 60's.
Sunshine and warm weather will return on Tuesday but chances of showers and thunderstorms persist as there is a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m.