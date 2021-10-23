Cloudy skies are expected to linger across the Denver metro on Saturday, while rain is expected in the plains and snow in the mountains.
Temperatures across Denver are expected to hit 68 degrees and will drop into the low 40's overnight, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.
Scattered showers are unlikely but could occur overnight, officials said.
In the mountains, in areas between 8,000 and 9,000 feet or along and above Interstate 70 could receive one to four inches of snow, while rain showers will fall across the northeast plains, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will slightly lower on Sunday as 63 degrees is the forecasted high, but the clouds will disperse and the sun will return. Temperatures is the 70's will return on Monday as the current forecast projects a high of 77 degrees.