Denver Colorado skyline during sunset (Photo) Credit Scott Heaney (iStock)

5. Denver Walking Tours – Denver

Denver Walking Tours guides offer plenty of excursions by foot throughout the city for free. Choose from a ghost tour, the best of Denver tour, holiday lights and sights (seasonal), an arts tour, and more. The walking tours cover roughly 1.7 miles across flat terrain with plenty of informational stops.

Photo Credit: Scott Heaney (iStock).

Seasonal temperatures will return on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region and could produce some afternoon storms.

Temperatures are supposed to rise into the low 90s as the current forecasts predicts conditions in Denver will top off at 92 degrees. The average high for Saturday is 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will remain mostly clear until the early afternoon hours as scattered rain showers and thunderstorms enter the metro area. 

There is a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the weather service. 

Temperatures will drop into the mid 60's overnight with winds gusting between 7 to 13 mph. 

Warmer than normal temperatures will return on Sunday with highs nearing triple digits, according to the weather service. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.