Seasonal temperatures will return on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region and could produce some afternoon storms.
Temperatures are supposed to rise into the low 90s as the current forecasts predicts conditions in Denver will top off at 92 degrees. The average high for Saturday is 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies will remain mostly clear until the early afternoon hours as scattered rain showers and thunderstorms enter the metro area.
There is a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the weather service.
Temperatures will drop into the mid 60's overnight with winds gusting between 7 to 13 mph.
Warmer than normal temperatures will return on Sunday with highs nearing triple digits, according to the weather service.