One day after Denver received its first snowfall in 232 days, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-40's with mostly sunny skies and high wind gusts on Saturday.
Forecasts predict temperatures will rise to 44 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly sunny skies are expected, but winds gusts between 30 and 50 mph are expected in the foothills and mountains. A high wind warning was in effect for those areas but expired at noon.
Besides high winds, officials are warning residents and travelers of potentially dangerous avalanche conditions for most of the state's high country. The avalanche information center issued a special avalanche advisory due to weak snowpack.
The advisory is in effect across the state including Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops, Vail, Aspen, Gunnision, the San Juans and the Front Range.
Temperatures could reach 60 degrees on Sunday. Sunny skies are also expected with an overnight cooldown only into the mid-30's, according to the National Weather Service