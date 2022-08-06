A bald eagle flies in front of Denver skyline Photo Credit: Jeff Edwards (iStock).

Photo Credit: Jeff Edwards (iStock).

 Jeff Edwards

Despite highs in triple digits on Friday, temperatures will only rise into the low 90s on Saturday before a cold front moves in this evening and overnight.

The current forecast call for mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. 

A cold front will make its way across the state throughout the day and will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is currently a 50% chance of precipitation between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. in the Denver metro area, according to the weather service. 

Storms will briefly stop around 1 a.m. and will continue on Sunday morning. 

The cold front will also provide a brief cooldown as temperatures on Sunday are expected to top off at 78 degrees.

However, the cooldown won't last long as 90 degree weather is expected to return on Tuesday. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.