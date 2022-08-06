Despite highs in triple digits on Friday, temperatures will only rise into the low 90s on Saturday before a cold front moves in this evening and overnight.
The current forecast call for mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front will make its way across the state throughout the day and will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is currently a 50% chance of precipitation between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. in the Denver metro area, according to the weather service.
Storms will briefly stop around 1 a.m. and will continue on Sunday morning.
The cold front will also provide a brief cooldown as temperatures on Sunday are expected to top off at 78 degrees.
However, the cooldown won't last long as 90 degree weather is expected to return on Tuesday.