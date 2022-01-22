A day after scattered storms produced some snow across the Denver metro, temperatures will rise on Saturday and will be around the daily average, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the low to mid 40s, which is just around the daily average of 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Officials said sunshine could lead to warmer conditions, but isn't likely to eclipse 45 degrees.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-20s and clear skies will remain before temperatures return to higher than normal on Sunday as the high is forecasted at 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Fifty-degree weather is expected to continue through Monday before snow returns and temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s on Tuesday.