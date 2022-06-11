It's getting hot.
Temperatures across the Front Range and Eastern Plains are expected to rise close to 100 degrees on Saturday and accompanying the scorching temperatures is elevated fire conditions.
Even hotter today with elevated fire conditions. Widely scattered showers and storms may produce wind gusts from 50 to 55 mph in a few area late this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/x2NcTiEBoe— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 11, 2022
Wind gusts could reach between 50 and 55 mph across the area but will be strongest and more frequent just east of the metro, according to the National Weather Service.
The current forecast projects the high could reach 99 degrees in Denver on Saturday, which is one degree less than daily record that was set in 2013, according to the weather service.
Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins will also near triple digits on Saturday.
A look ahead at forecast high temperatures. Hot through Monday, some relief Tuesday - Wednesday, but hot again by the end of next week. #COwx pic.twitter.com/SXlljjTlTl— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 11, 2022
Isolated showers and storms could potentially bring precipitation late this afternoon into the early evening hours, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 60s with winds blowing between 9 to 13 mph.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be slightly cooler as the forecast projects conditions to rise only into the mid-90's on Sunday.