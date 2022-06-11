Temperatures in Denver hit 100 degrees for the first time this year and tied two records on Saturday.
🌡️We did it! We've officially reached 100°F in Denver! That ties the record set back in 2013. #COwx— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 11, 2022
Triple digit temperatures were recorded at the airport just before 5 p.m. and tied the daily high that was set in 2013. The record also tied the earliest date it's reached 100 degrees in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Other cities and areas along the Front Range and Eastern Plains saw temperatures near triple digits on Saturday.
A look ahead at forecast high temperatures. Hot through Monday, some relief Tuesday - Wednesday, but hot again by the end of next week. #COwx pic.twitter.com/SXlljjTlTl— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 11, 2022
While temperatures have began to drop in the metro, there is chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the metro area between 7 and 10 p.m.
Overnight conditions will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 60s with winds blowing between 8 to 13 mph, according to the weather service.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be slightly cooler as the forecast projects conditions to rise only into the mid-90's on Sunday.