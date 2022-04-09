Sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast on Saturday in Denver and along the Front Range.
It will be a mild day today with highs in the mid 70s in Denver with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move across the area this evening bringing cooler temperatures tonight and a chance for precipitation. Higher mountain ridges will see 1-4" of snow tonight. #COwx pic.twitter.com/N4ICVRNe6b— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 9, 2022
High temperatures across the metro area are expected to rise into the mid-70's, which is more than 15 degrees higher than the daily average high, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Warmer-than-normal conditions will disappear overnight, however, as a cold front will move into the metro area and could bring some precipitation to the metro as well as up to 4 inches of snow in the mountains.
Cooler temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week as a storm system moves throughout the state and could bring more precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday.