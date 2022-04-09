Census Colorado (copy)

Sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast on Saturday in Denver and along the Front Range.

High temperatures across the metro area are expected to rise into the mid-70's, which is more than 15 degrees higher than the daily average high, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Warmer-than-normal conditions will disappear overnight, however, as a cold front will move into the metro area and could bring some precipitation to the metro as well as up to 4 inches of snow in the mountains. 

Cooler temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week as a storm system moves throughout the state and could bring more precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. 