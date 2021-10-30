Warmer than normal temperatures and sunshine are forecast for Saturday, but that'll change overnight as a cooldown will happen overnight.
The average high throughout the month of October is 51 degrees, but temperatures are expected to reach 66 degrees in Denver on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Nothing but partly cloudy skies today! Sunday, make sure you double wrap your mummy because temperatures are dropping to the upper 30s to upper 40s across the region. 🎃 #COwx pic.twitter.com/HI7F29hzMc— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 30, 2021
Sunshine is expected throughout the day before cloudy skies and much colder weather enter the metro overnight.
While many children will be dressing up as ghosts, ghouls and Batman, parents may want to consider packing a jacket as temperatures on Sunday are expected to peak in the upper 40's.
Current forecasts predict the temperature will reach 48 degrees in Denver with temperatures dropping to the mid-30's overnight.
Additionally there is a chance for a rain and snow mix beginning Sunday that will persist through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.