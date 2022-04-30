Denver City skyline and City Park at sunset (Photo) Credit gcosoveanu (iStock)

2. History Colorado – Denver

Learn the rich past of the Centennial state with History Colorado Tours & Treks, a group of local experts who engage the public with the construction of Denver. Walking tours begin Saturday, April 24, 2021 and the last one is scheduled Saturday June 26, 2021. Tours include “A Great City: A Building Denver Walking Tour,” “History of Bailey Caravan Tour,” “The 1965 Flood: A Building Denver Walking Tour,” and more.

Sunny and breezy conditions are in the forecast on Saturday in Denver and across the Front Range but wind speeds won't be as strong as Friday.

Wind gusts could reach up to 21 mph in the Mile High City, while they could near 30 mph at Denver International Airport. Stronger winds are anticipated in the Eastern Plains as gusts could near 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.

Gusts on Friday reached 60 mph in the metro, according to the NWS.

The winds Saturday are expected to die down in the early evening hours, but could slow down in the afternoon.

In addition to the wind, the sun will be shining all across the Front Range and temperatures will rise into the mid-60's. Overnight temperatures will drop into the high-30's before rising into the upper-60's on Sunday, according to the NWS.

