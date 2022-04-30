Sunny and breezy conditions are in the forecast on Saturday in Denver and across the Front Range but wind speeds won't be as strong as Friday.
Wind gusts could reach up to 21 mph in the Mile High City, while they could near 30 mph at Denver International Airport. Stronger winds are anticipated in the Eastern Plains as gusts could near 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.
Gusty winds will continue today especially for the northeastern corner until early evening There is a possibility winds may decrease late afternoon as the surface low exits our region. Elevated fire weather conditions are possible across the eastern plains & urban corridor. #COwx pic.twitter.com/LFj4Il9Zi0— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 30, 2022
Gusts on Friday reached 60 mph in the metro, according to the NWS.
The winds Saturday are expected to die down in the early evening hours, but could slow down in the afternoon.
In addition to the wind, the sun will be shining all across the Front Range and temperatures will rise into the mid-60's. Overnight temperatures will drop into the high-30's before rising into the upper-60's on Sunday, according to the NWS.