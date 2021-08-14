A man impersonating police has pulled over several women drivers near Erie on both the Weld and Boulder County sides of the boundary, according to a news release Saturday from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
The person has been described as a clean-shaven white man of average build, above 6 feet tall and with average-length brown hair. According to descriptions, he has worn a black, short-sleeve button-down shirt, black pants and a utility belt with a baton.
The most recent incident reported occurred just after midnight Friday on northbound Interstate 25 and Erie Parkway, says the release. A woman told deputies a man driving a black sedan with red and blue lights mounted inside near the top windshield or on the roof of the car had just pulled her over. The man asked her why she thought he had pulled her over and requested her license and registration.
The woman said she noticed he did not have a badge, and he told her it was in his car. The man told her she could get out of the car and come see his badge in the vehicle. The woman reportedly said she would call 911 to get his badge number, at which point the man got back in his car and drove away.
The incident is similar to two others on July 26 and 27 in the Erie Police Department’s jurisdiction, says the release. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a similar incident.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to pull over in a well-lit area and turn on their hazard lights if they believe they are being stopped by a suspicious vehicle and try to get a description of the person and their vehicle, including a license plate number. People should call 911 to confirm whether the person is a legitimate law enforcement officer.
The release asks people with information about this suspected police impersonator to call Deputy Chris Dalzell at 970-400-4508.