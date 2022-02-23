Authorities on Wednesday were investigating an explosion at a townhouse in Westminster that injured at least two people.

The Westminster Fire Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to an explosion at Stratus Townhomes on Sheridan Boulevard.

It's unclear what caused the explosion, according to the Fire Department.

"At this point we believe everyone is accounted for from the townhomes," the Fire Department tweeted around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A day earlier, a blast leveled a home two miles away, in the 7700 block of Knox Court. Cadaver dogs detected human remains while searching through the rubble in that blast.

More on this story as it develops.