Westminster’s police chief has retired after an independent investigation found he did not effectively manage the department’s culture, the city announced Wednesday.

Now-former Chief Tim Carlson took administrative leave beginning July 12 ahead of the review, conducted by consulting firm U.S. ISS Agency. The city received the report last week, according to a news release.

The report found instances of a senior officer “routinely demeaned and was disrespectful to employees in the use of profanity, rude, and offensive language, disparaging comments, and personal insults."

City spokesperson Andy Le told The Denver Gazette that officer is no longer employed with the city, but declined to provide additional information given that it's a personnel matter.

“A respectful and inclusive workplace is central to the City’s values. What’s come through clearly in this report is that our officers and civilian staff need to have an important role in the selection of the city’s next police chief,” City Manager Donald Tripp said in a statement.

Interim chief Norm Haubert will stay in the position while the city searches for Carlson’s replacement.

“We are not going to shy away from the findings of this report. Where there were issues, we are going to address them head on. Where there are opportunities to grow, we are going to embrace it,” Haubert said in the release.

The report includes hundreds of hours of interviews with more than 50 current and former members of the police department and reviews of emails, notes and records, according to the release.