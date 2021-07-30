On Friday afternoon as the temperature climbed toward the mid-90s, the Denver Police Department’s helicopter circled before touching down on a grassy lawn behind the Boys and Girls Club on Kentucky Avenue in Westwood, creating a wind strong enough to make children gathered to watch step further back. When it landed they lined up to take photos of the helicopter, called Air1.
Children milled around the lawn to pick out backpacks filled with school supplies and pet white and chestnut police horses named Maximus and Maverick.
The Denver Police Department’s District Four has put on this summer safety exposition for a few years with the J. Churchill Owen Boys and Girls Club in Westwood. It picked back up again this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the event last year.
Sgt. Chad Kendall, who coordinates community outreach in District Four, said the annual event aims to give attendees positive interactions with police.
“I want to get these kids to see us on a good day like today, instead of when we’re taking somebody to jail, or only the bad stuff. … It’s good for us to be able to liaise with these kids and just spend some time with them, and just be present with them. I think they see the guys in the blue and the ladies in the blue a little differently after this event.”
Community resource officer John Avila said he worked with the nonprofit A Precious Child to get 500 backpacks donated to give away, 200 each for elementary and middle-school children and 100 for high-school students.
Steve Martinez, the Boys and Girls Club’s director, said Cmdr. Mark Fleecs, Denver Police’s District Four commander, approached him about putting on the summer exposition a few years ago. Martinez said Fleecs genuinely cares about building relationships in the community.
“It’s not just a photo op anything. … He really tries.”
The exposition event also serves as an opportunity for the district’s community resource officers to let families know about social services they can connect them with. As one woman thanks Avila for the backpacks and tells him she appreciates every small bit of help, he tells her not to hesitate to reach out if she needs anything.
Kendall said the district’s community outreach team wants to get backpacks to as many children as possible this year.
While a backpack may not seem like a standout part of going to school to some, Kendall said being able to get a new one “is everything to these kids. … Five hundred [backpacks] is just the start.”