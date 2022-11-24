The Denver Gazette spoke with community leaders to find out what they're thankful for this year.
Here's what they told us:
Denver Councilmember Kendra Black: "I am thankful for so much especially my family, friends and community. I am thankful to be able to work on behalf of the people of our beautiful city and alongside the 1000s of our hard-working and dedicated city employees. I am thankful to live in Denver, in Colorado and in the U.S."
Dan Burrows, legal director, Advance Colorado: "I'm thankful for life's simple pleasures: good coffee, the undying love of a dumb dog, the curiosity of my children, the way Colorado looks after a snow and smells after a rain, etc. As you get older, it's very easy to feel weary with this world. Simple things like that remind me this world was made for man to enjoy and to commune with God. And you can be content with those things regardless of the political scoreboard, what your bank account looks like, or anything else."
Denver Councilmember Candi CdeBaca: "The ability to live in and serve the community my family has called home for generations. The ability to have a platform to build educated, empowered, and activated residents."
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman: “I am thankful for the care and compassion our community shows one another and for the resilience of Aurora’s residents and businesses. Whatever our differences, I’m thankful that we come together to identify each other’s needs, recognize each other’s dignity and collectively use our resources to make better tomorrows for all.”
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty: "I'm very grateful that the worst parts of the pandemic seem to be behind us, and that the system is again returning to full functioning, so that we can once again work to improve the justice system's performance and infrastructure in Colorado, and push ahead to enhance public safety while also improving the justice system."
Rick Enstrom, former state wildlife commissioner: “Sitting on the deck on a beautiful 55-degree November afternoon, I reflect on things I am thankful for as the Holiday approaches. I was blessed to be raised in a loving family that saw value in giving me a solid education, by the nuns that accepted the challenge and helped set my course. I am in good health and never take that for granted. I treasure many relationships, especially with my wife, Linda, and an extended family that does not ever have to argue politics or religion at Holiday dinners. The gift of the outdoors is a very special to us and is a way of life we have passed on to our grandchildren. We’re proud to be part of a small family business that brings joy to many friends and families. I’m fully retiring in January and passing responsibilities to our son, Brendan. Life is good. We wish you peace.”
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn: “I am thankful for family. Our family will get together, as many as are available, to spend time and catch up on life. Traditional Thanksgiving food is appreciated at our gatherings. (No tofu Turkey — thank you!) We will also thank God for his many blessings. Even when there are disappointments, and life inevitably has them, they serve the purpose of making us appreciate His blessings all the more. We also appreciate the amazing and wonderful heritage we share as Americans. We are sharing the holidays with some who have fled from Ukraine, and the contrast between that country and the United States, which has never seriously been invaded by foreigners, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 excepted, could not be starker. All people have much to be thankful for, and I believe Americans most of all."
Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas: "I am grateful for all of our department members, both professional staff and sworn, who continue to answer the call and work to keep our community safe. In addition to the great work of our DPD team, I am consistently moved by and thankful for our community members and organizations who support the Denver Police Department and partner with us to increase safety for all. I wish our entire community a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”
Chiquita Sanders, Denver council aide: "I am Thankful to be able to spend this time with my family and enjoy the company of new family members and friends. I am thankful that we are blessed to have a meal to share, memories to share and make, and love to give to one another."
Philip Sneed, President and CEO, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities: "We at the Arvada Center are so thankful for our people – the patrons, volunteers, employees, donors, Board members, city leaders and so many others who have kept us going through a very challenging few years. Due to their deep commitment to this organization, we are emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever."
Dean Williams, outgoing Department of Corrections Executive Director: "I'm thankful for the four years where I've had the honor of my life. In many ways, I'm transitioning out of the thing that I love the most, which is giving opportunities for redemption, for not only people who live there, but for all of us to say, 'This whole thing can be better.' And I've had an amazing four years of feeling like God has blessed me with a chance to make changes in a way that I never thought a few years ago, I would've even been given the chance to do that."