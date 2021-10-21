The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an at-risk missing man.
Daniel Williams was last seen boarding the light rail train at the Regional Transportation District's Arvada Ridge Station. Police did not say when he boarded the train, but said he boarded a train headed eastbound.
Police said Williams is believed to be in Denver, near 14th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.
Williams is described as 6 foot 3 and weights around 230 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who sees Williams is urged to call 911 immediately.
