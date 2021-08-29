A wildfire started in Grand County on Sunday afternoon near the burn area of last year’s East Troublesome Fire.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said smoke was first reported at 12:50 p.m. on Black Mountain off County Road 2, near Big Horn Park and west of Slide Mountain. That is just west of the East Troublesome burn area and northeast of Kremmling.
Video of #BlackMountainFire in #GrandCounty 8/29. The fire is approx 150 acres. Per @FS_MBRTB fire is located just west of Slide Mountain. A type 3 IMT has been ordered & multiple crews/engines are on scene. More info will be shared as available: https://t.co/l7wrQcYPoI #COFire pic.twitter.com/fIA3OBtl3o— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 30, 2021
The Black Mountain fire has burned approximately 150 acres as of 8 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Crews said the fire is growing and moving south and southeast with increased winds. It is unclear what started the fire.
Smoke can be seen from Grand Lake, and Boulder and Larimer counties, according to the National Weather Service.
UPDATE: Kremmling Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District, Grand Fire Protection District, #GrandCounty Emergency Medical Services, Division of Fire Prevention & Control,@GrandCountyOEM, & Federal partners are on scene. #blackmountainfire pic.twitter.com/GBOJfjOJ5k— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 29, 2021
Aerial view of the smoke on Black Mountain off of County Road 2 near Big Horn Park in Grand County on the afternoon of 8/29. #grandcounty #cofire pic.twitter.com/WvBzgXrNus— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 29, 2021
Residents should expect increasing smoke Monday and Tuesday as the area near the fire is predicted to have very dry conditions, the National Weather Service said. Moisture is expected to return to the area Wednesday.
No evacuations have been ordered as of Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.
Crews from the Kremmling Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District, Grand County Fire Protection District, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Forest Service are responding to the fire.
Crews requested a helicopter with a bucket Sunday to help fight the flames, due to the remote location of the smoke.
Satellite is picking up heat from this new fire start. It is just west of the East Troublesome burn area and northeast of Kremmling. #COwx #COfire https://t.co/L8RGc0p2Ex pic.twitter.com/AIck2DL2dd— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 29, 2021
A type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered and several crews and engines are on the scene.
This comes as Colorado is nearing the one-year anniversary of the East Troublesome fire, which sparked on Oct. 14, 2020, and burned nearly 200,000 acres before being extinguished on Nov. 30.
The East Troublesome fire was the second-largest wildfire in Colorado’s history, bested only by the Cameron Peak fire, which burned more than 208,000 acres from Aug. 13 to Dec. 2, 2020.