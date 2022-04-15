Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A wildfire ignited Friday afternoon in Larimer County and has led to mandatory evacuation orders being issued, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the fire is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. This is just over six miles northeast of Lyons. 

Residents who live along Vision Way have been ordered to evacuate immediately. 

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 