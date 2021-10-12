Parts of Colorado turned into a winter wonderland on Tuesday as the state's first winter-like storm system dropped varying amounts of snow across the higher elevations.
The San Juan Mountains in the southwestern part of the state was the hardest hit, as areas like Telluride received 10 inches of snow. However, other towns like Crested Butte only received an inch of snow, said Dennis Phillip, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
Wind gusts raised to nearly 50 mph and made traveling difficult as snow limited visibility, Phillip said.
"The weather is definitely creating some headaches on the roads," he said.
Although portions of the state transitioned from fall to winter in a matter of hours, the storm system was expected to dissipate overnight as conditions were expected to be partly cloudy and rise into the mid-50's in Grand Junction on Wednesday.
However, a second winter storm system will being late Wednesday and could bring some snowfall to the metro area.
Although the snowfall would be minimal, weather officials are projecting between 3 and 6 inches of snow across the higher elevations n the northern and central portion of the state, Phillip said.