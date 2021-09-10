As high temperatures across the metro area broke records on Friday, Winter Park Resort officials announced their opening date for the winter season.

Skiers, snowboarders and hot chocolate enthusiasts can hit the slopes at the Grand County resort on Nov. 17. However, the date could change depending on weather and conditions, officials said.

The resort reopened to the public for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last December. The opening was originally set for Nov. 18, 2020, but was delayed as a result of the pandemic.

The announcement comes just weeks after Vail and Breckenridge Resorts announced a Nov. 12 opening. Beaver Creek and Crested Butte will open on Nov. 24.

But until then, the resort is reminding Coloradans and its visitors that Winter Park Resort's Trestle Bike Park and other summer activities are still available through Oct. 3.

For more information regarding Winter Park Resort, click here.