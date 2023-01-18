Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains.
As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall.
But further southwest, Wolf Creek Pass, in the San Juan Mountains, has reported 36 inches of new snow.
Here are some other snow totals from around the state:
- Wolf Creek Pass - 36 inches
- Coal Bank Pass - 18 inches
- Vallecito - 15 inches
- Crested Butte - 13.5 inches
- Molas Pass - 12 inches
- Pagosa Springs - 8.4 inches
- Red Mountain Pass - 8 inches
- Denver International Airport - 7.7 inches
- Durango - 7.6 inches
- Ouray - 6.8 inches
- Cortez - 6.8 inches
- Monarch Pass - 6 inches
- El Jebel - 4.9 inches
- Gypsum - 4.6 inches
- Creede - 4.5 inches
- Telluride - 4.5 inches
- Avon - 4.5 inches
- Snowmass Village - 4.4 inches
- Silverton - 4.1 inches
- Yuma - 4 inches
- Glenwood Springs - 3.8 inches
- Estes Park - 3.6 inches
- Vail - 3.4 inches
- South Fork - 4 inches
- Thornton - 3 inches
- Montrose - 3 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 3 inches
- Cattle Creek - 2.7 inches
- Boulder - 2.7 inches
- Silt - 2.5 inches
- Westcliffe - 2.5 inches
- Fruita - 2.2 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir - 2.1 inches
- Louisville - 2.1 inches
- Grand Junction - 2 inches
- Hayden - 2 inches
- Rifle - 2 inches
- Flagler - 2 inches
- Buckley Space Force Base - 2 inches
- Erie - 1.9 inches
- Paonia - 1.7 inches
- Eagle - 1.5 inches
- Air Force Academy - 1 inch
- Hotchkiss - 1 inch
- Nederland - 1 inch
- Black Forest - 1 inch
- Elizabeth - 1 inch