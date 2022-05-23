A witness who watched the takeoff of a single-engine plane that crashed less than a minute later in a Broomfield neighborhood described strange noises coming from the engine, authorities said Monday.
Two people were killed in the crash of the Piper PA-32-260 that departed from Erie Municipal Airport at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened in the area of Anthem Ranch Road and Las Brisas Drive, just south of the airport. No bystanders were injured, and no homes were damaged.
It was the second fatal single-engine plane crash this month in Broomfield. There was no correlation between the two crashes, said Mike Folkerts with the National Transportation Safety Board.
Both of the victims were pilots with private licenses, Folkerts said. Their identities have not yet been released.